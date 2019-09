Vista, CA — It’s that time of year again- the VGMS October Gem and Mineral Show! Come out and join us for a fun weekend with lots of vendors, raffle prizes and more. Come see all kinds, gems, rocks,minerals, rough slabs & cabs. Get unique hand crafted items. Raffle with over 25 prizes and a grand prize. Hosted by Vista Gem and Mineral Society.

October 4,5& 6th from 9 am to 5 pm Antique gas & Steam Engine Museum, 2040 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista.

vistarocks@gmail.com for more information.