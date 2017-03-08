Gabriela Arizaga Named CCAA Softball Player of the Week

Loading...
March 8, 2017

SAN RAMON, CA. – Freshman infielder Gabriela Arizaga from the Cal State San Marcos softball team was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 27-March 5. The announcement was made Tuesday by the conference office. It is the first CCAA Player of the Week award given to the CSUSM softball program.

Arizaga went 8-for-15 with five RBI, five runs, three doubles and a home run as CSUSM took three of four against Cal state East Bay. The Huntington Park product went 2-for-4 with one run and two RBI as the Cougars won game two, 4-1. In game three, Arizaga went 4-for-4 with three runs, three RBI and a home run as CSUSM defeated the Pioneers, 8-7.

The Cougars will travel to San Francisco State for a four-game series this week. CSUSM will play doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11. Action will begin at noon on Friday and Saturday will begin at 11 a.m.

 

 

