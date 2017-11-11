Furious Andrade’s 36 Yard Interception Return Sparks Oceanside Victory

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Friday, November 10, 2017-Oceanside High School-Oceanside, CA: In a game with a lot of turnovers, interceptions and miscues the Pirates found a way after trailing 13-7 came back and led for good on Furious Andrede’s 36 yard interception. Alex Miller’s (4 completions of 6 yards for 102 yards) threw a 32 yard pass to Kyrum Beacham and a 41 yard pass to Kellan Duson (2 receptions for 52 yards), Kavika Tuai 1 yard touchdown run (14 carries for 112 yards) paced the Pirates of Oceanside High School to a 35-19 win in the first round of the Division I CIF Football Playoffs.

Dave Rodriguez Head Football Coach of Oceanside High: “When we trailed 13-7 in the game, our defense made some big plays tonight especially Furious Andrede’s interception giving our squad the momentum as we battled Bonita Vista. The Pointers have nothing to be ashamed of they came to our place and played to win.”

“Kavika Tua, a freshman on our squad is going to he a special ballplayer. when we upset El Camino last week he has to learn to learn to hold on the ball and will be more wiser for the weary.” “When we played Point Loma at our place 2 years ago, it came down to the last play of the game. We will have our hands full and we have to get better for next week’s game.”