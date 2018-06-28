Funds Needed To Save Century-Old North County Farm – Couple Berry Farms

Funds Needed To Save Century-Old North County Farm

The soon-to-be owners of the Couple Berry Farms in Vista said they need $1 million to keep the beloved farm alive.

VISTA, CA — A fundraiser is underway Tuesday to save a nearly 100-year-old farm in Vista. Rich and April Viles said they are in escrow to purchase Couple Berry Farms, but need at least $1 million to maintain the land.

“This is where you come in…local farming is a labor of love for the community, please donate to keep Couple Berry Farms from becoming another statistic that is turned into a development,” the GoFundMe page for the farm said.

Rich and April Viles, the founders of Sand n Straw Community Farm in Encinitas, said they plan to restore the farm to its “hay day.”