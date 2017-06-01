Fundraising Efforts For North County Shelter to Soldier

North County Shelter to Soldier is a small group in North County aimed at raising $20,000 for Shelter to Soldier, a nonprofit organization out of Poway.

Shelter to Soldier is a CA 501c3 nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or other psychological injuries associated with traumatic service experiences.

Shelter to Soldier is a nonprofit organization saving lives, two at a time. The first life that is saved is a dog about to be euthanized, the second a Veteran with PTSD and or TBI disorder. Please visit http://www.sheltertosoldier.org/ to view testimonials.

EVERY 69 MINUTESA US Veteran commits suicide

20 Veterans and 1 Active Duty military personnel commit suicide, every day. They sacrificed everything to protect our freedom, and it’s our turn to give back to them.

EVERY DAY3200 dogs are euthanized nationwide

We rescue dogs that are better suited for a life with a job or may otherwise be overlooked, providing them a future with a purpose and a life that is fulfilled by their bond with a veteran in need.

HELP THE MISSION … Every dollar helps us fulfill our mission of saving lives, two at a time.

Supporting our mission allows us to rescue more dogs for our program, and provides the funding we need to support all of their needs from medical care to safe housing over the course of their 12-18 month training program and subsequent training with their veteran handler.

NCSSTS is asking for your support to reach our goal by September 1st, 2017. To send a donation please mail to: NCSSTS – c/o 1234 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

Colleen Collazo – Co-Chair – NCSSTS