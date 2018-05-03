Fun May Happenings With Oceanside Parks & Recreation

HERITAGE PARK DAY MAY 5

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks will host Heritage Park Fundraiser on Saturday, May 5 from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. This event will be held at Heritage Park, 220 Peyri Drive in Oceanside. There will be music, food and entertainment. Admission is $5 per adult and $1 per child.

HANDS ONLY CPR MAY 12

Class will be held at Melba Bishop Recreation Center on Saturday, May 12 from 10:00 a.m. – noon. Cost is only $5; pre-registration is required at www.oceansiderec.com.

Senior Mother’s SENIOR day dance MAY 13

Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division will host a Senior Dance on Sunday, May 13 at the El Corazon Senior Center, located at 3302 Senior Center Drive (near Rancho Del Oro Blvd & Oceanside Blvd). Festivities will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and will feature live entertainment! Admission is only $5 per person and includes light refreshments.

For questions about senior activities, enrichment classes, special events, swimming lessons, day camps, sports camps and other Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs go to www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or Facebook “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

PARKS AND RECREATION MASTER PLAN WORKSHOP #3 MAY 15

Oceanside Parks & Recreation will host its third Community Workshop to gather input for the Parks & Recreation Master Plan. This meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Country Club Senior Center, 455 Country Club Lane, Oceanside.

FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK MAY 19

Lastly, Parks & Recreation will host a free Movie in the Park, The Nut Job 2 – Nutty by Nature. It will be held at Buddy Todd Park on Saturday, May 19 at dark, approximately 7:30 p.m. Come early for music, complete a Parks & Recreation Master Plan survey, and enter a chance to win a cool prizes.

For questions about senior activities, enrichment classes, special events, swimming lessons, day camps, sports camps and other Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or find us on Facebook at “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”