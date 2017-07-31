Fun Flights Biplane Rides Competition For National Aviation Day

OPEN TO KIDS FROM 6 TO 16! National Aviation Day- August 19, 2017

Fun Flights Biplane Rides is celebrating National Aviation Day with a competition for boys and girls aged 6 to 16 with the top prize being a 20 minute flight for two people in our 1929 Travel Air open-cockpit biplane* that flies out of McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, North San Diego County. There will also be eight pairs of passes to the fabulous San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park for the next four runner-ups in the both age categories! Your video can be as serious or as funny as you want – TO ENTER –

Have your mom/dad/sister/brother or a friend video your explanation or theory of how airplanes take off and fly using a smart phone or tablet. Keep the clip under 40 seconds Post on your or your family’s Facebook or Instagram tagging (@FunFlights) or Twitter page (@funflightssd) or just use a hashtag (#FunFlights). Send an email to FunFlightsSD@gmail.com – giving your name and age. The two age categories are 6 to 10 and 11 to 16. All entries must be received by noon on Friday, August 18, 2017 .

Orville and Wilbur Wright were pioneer aviators in the United States. Orville was the first American to successfully fly an airplane on December 17, 1903 at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. This inaugural flight changed the skies forever and President Franklin D. Roosevelt created this special day in 1939 with a Presidential Proclamation honoring Orville (it’s his birthday) and his brother! With our competition, we’re hoping to inspire the next generation of pilots, designers, engineers and dreamers with the wonder of aviation.

Who are we? Fun Flights Biplanes Rides . . . flying like it used to be with helmet and goggles in the fresh air over San Diego County in our 1929 Travel Air. Two passengers in helmet and goggles sit side by side in the front cockpit while our pilot flies from the rear cockpit.

*Combined weight of both passengers cannot exceed 400lbs. Fun Flights operates at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad along San Diego’s North Coast!

Questions? Call 855 TWO-WING or 855 896-9464!