Full Rail Closure – Oceanside to San Diego Next Two Weekends

Full rail closures from Oceanside to San Diego scheduled for the next two weekends.

Significant Rail Construction is Planned for San Diego County

To accommodate scheduled work along the rail line that carries passengers and freight from Oceanside to San Diego, there will be two full rail closures during the next two weekends.

The full rail closures, called Absolute Work Windows (AWW), are routinely scheduled in advance to manage rail construction and to ensure crews can complete critical work safely.

SANDAG is working with partners along the 60-mile San Diego segment of the LOSSAN corridor to construct nearly $1 billion in improvements, including a primary effort to double-track the rail corridor to improve capacity and efficiency. Other infrastructure improvements include bridge and track replacements, new platforms, pedestrian undercrossings, and other safety and operational enhancements.

The first rail closure will occur this weekend – starting just after midnight on Saturday, October 19, through 5 a.m. on Monday, October 21. All rail service will be halted between Oceanside and Downtown San Diego during this time.

The second rail closure is planned to take place just after midnight, Saturday, October 26, through early morning on Monday, October 28.

During the next two weekends, the rail closures will affect four rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) coastal rail corridor: North County Transit District (NCTD), Metrolink, Amtrak, and the freight carrier BNSF.

Regular passenger rail service is scheduled to resume in time for the morning commute the Monday after each weekend closure. Riders are encouraged to allow for more travel time as service could be delayed.

During the two scheduled closures, the following will be accomplished:

In Carlsbad, as part of the Poinsettia Station Improvements project, crews will continue work on the pedestrian undercrossing. Work will include installing fencing, railing for the undercrossing, and grading and pouring station platform ramps.

The $33.7 million project will lengthen and elevate passenger platforms, add a fence between the tracks within the station, relocate a section of the existing tracks, and replace the existing rail crossings with an undercrossing featuring stairways and ADA compliance ramps on both sides of the tracks. Additional station enhancements will include new shelters, signage, and updated lighting.

The Poinsettia Station Improvements Project is expected to be complete by 2020. View project map.

In San Diego, ongoing construction activities are planned throughout the Mid-Coast corridor. As part of the Mid-Coast Trolley project, crews will install screen walls and station foundations, remove falsework, restore structure waterproofing, remove existing tracks and grade the area, and perform drainage improvements.

The $192 million Elvira to Morena Double Track project will add a 2.6-mile of double track from State Route 52 to just south of Balboa Avenue. This new track will connect to existing double track, resulting in 10.3 miles of continuous double track.

The Mid-Coast Corridor Trolley project is being constructed concurrently with the Elvira to Morena Double Track project and is expected to be completed by late 2021. View the Mid-Coast Trolley project map.

At the San Diego River Bridge near Friars Road, crews will continue ongoing bridge construction activities which include installing irrigation lines and pouring concrete.

The $93.9 million project will add 0.9-miles of double track across the river connecting to existing double track at each end. The work will result in a continuous 7-mile double track segment in the southernmost portion of the LOSSAN corridor. The project also includes a new double track bridge and signal modifications.

The San Diego River Bridge Project is expected to be complete late 2020. View the project map.

In Del Mar, as part of the San Dieguito Double Track project, crews will perform soil testing near the Del Mar Fairgrounds for a proposed drainage culvert. View the San Dieguito Double Track Project Fact Sheet.

During all construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights. Visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules.

About SANDAG…The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.