Full Broadway Production Of Little Mermaid

IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS HITS THE HOWARD BRUBECK THEATRE FROM SEPTEMBER 13-22

STAR Repertory Theatre produces music by the eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken that will capture the audience’s heart with its irresistible songs.

SAN DIEGO, CA — 2019 | STAR Repertory Theatre stages the full Broadway production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid in the City of San Marcos at the Howard Brubeck Theatre from September 13-22. Performance dates and times are Thursday and Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 4 PM.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic animated films, Disney’s The Little Mermaid follows Ariel, a young mermaid, and her adventures on dry land where she finds love, faces obstacles, and builds long-lasting friendships. Accompanied by a live orchestra, cast members will be re-creating classic numbers from the Disney film, such as “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World.”

Musical director Benjamin Goniea is delighted to help produce a well-loved Disney classic, especially working alongside an incredible cast and orchestra. “It’s a show to really look forward to that people will just be blown away by.”

There is plenty of diverse talent among the 55-member cast, which includes local favorite Evan White playing King Triton. Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be the fifth production White has performed in with STAR Rep, previously roles include: Valjean in STAR Rep’s “Les Miserables”, Shrek in STAR Rep’s “Shrek the Musical”, Gaston in STAR Rep’s “Beauty and the Beast”, and King Triton in STAR Rep’s “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”. White was also in the La Jolla Playhouse Premier of the “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Moonlight’s productions of “Peter Pan”, and “Titanic”, and San Diego Musical Theatre’s production of “South Pacific”. White can also be seen this month in SDMT’s production of “Man of La Mancha”.

STAR Repertory Theatre’s mission is to teach, develop, create, promote, and present compelling and impassioned works that bridge communities through entertaining artistry. Tickets are available on STAR Repertory Theatre’s website at www.STARrepertorytheatre.com for the entire run at a price of $29, with a limited number of tickets available on Goldstar.com.