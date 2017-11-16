Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Fujikura and Folds of Honor – Patriot Golf Day

Fujikura and Folds of Honor – Patriot Golf Day

By   /  November 16, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Fujikura and Folds of Honor are proud to announce the Patriot Golf Day. Join Folds of Honor’s National Patriot Golf Day Fundraiser and help raise money for the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled armed forces.

On Monday, November 27 (Tee Times Begin At 7:00 AM & Go All Day) at   Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway, Drive, a private golf club in Vista. Shadowridge offers the opportunity to golf at one of the most critically acclaimed championship course in all of San Diego county.

Fees:  $60 includes, golf, cart, and range balls + “gifts”. A portion of all Proceeds will be donated to folds of honor. Fitting/Demo Day by Fujikura Golf On The Driving Range All Day;  On Course Games/Contests; Food & Beverage Specials and Raffle For Some Great Prizes & Golf Equipment.

Call the Golf Shop Today to Reserve Your Tee Time 760-727-7706

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on November 16, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 13, 2017 @ 12:56 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Moonlight Amphitheatre Announces the 2018 Series at ClubM!

Read More →