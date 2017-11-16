Fujikura and Folds of Honor – Patriot Golf Day

Fujikura and Folds of Honor are proud to announce the Patriot Golf Day. Join Folds of Honor’s National Patriot Golf Day Fundraiser and help raise money for the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled armed forces.

On Monday, November 27 (Tee Times Begin At 7:00 AM & Go All Day) at Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway, Drive, a private golf club in Vista. Shadowridge offers the opportunity to golf at one of the most critically acclaimed championship course in all of San Diego county.

Fees: $60 includes, golf, cart, and range balls + “gifts”. A portion of all Proceeds will be donated to folds of honor. Fitting/Demo Day by Fujikura Golf On The Driving Range All Day; On Course Games/Contests; Food & Beverage Specials and Raffle For Some Great Prizes & Golf Equipment.

Call the Golf Shop Today to Reserve Your Tee Time 760-727-7706