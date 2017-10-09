Fruitlessmoon Theatreworks Presents “AMERICAN CARNAGE: A LOVE STORY”

fruitlessmoon theatreworks is proud to present the world premiere of AMERICAN CARNAGE: A LOVE STORY written and directed by Aimee Greenberg opening November 10, 2017 at City Heights Performance Annex.

Exciting developments at fruitlessmoon theatreworks . . . this dynamic new play has taken wing and metamorphosed from its chrysalis state. With some new cast members and the distinct refinements that come with first rehearsals AMERICAN CARNAGE: A LOVE STORY will challenge some concepts of the future. Each day we read in the papers articles about developments with robots – sexbot ‘Harmony’ is being built in North San Diego County while in Italy a robot is being developed that will have a ‘brain’ and learn new things like a human child. As the future world looms indefinitely and indistinctly ahead, this new play by Aimee Greenberg presents one possible scenario.

An unlikely love story – part sci-fi and part thriller . . . AMERICAN CARNAGE: A LOVE STORY pulls back the curtain on a future where high technology manifests organically within humans and manufactured beings. The play introduces “YML” from an evolved species who is accidentally exposed to echoes of late Second Millennium arts and culture which trigger feelings he didn’t expect to have . . . how else could an octobot know a song he has never before heard? Delilah and her brother are in the

Badlands desperately trying to evade the Guards sent from a narcissistic mad leader who has a blind and seemingly devoted daughter – it’s a tale of alternate worlds examining the idea of what is human, where are boundaries when senses have been removed. The surprising sweetness of YML as he navigates from one world to the other is encouraging and touching . . . can experimental beings cross over to a world of feeling in a society where feelings have been lost? AMERICAN CARNAGE: A LOVE STORY presents a dystopian look at a future shaped by current events.

Based in San Diego, fruitlessmoon theatreworks is committed to producing original and established works in both traditional and unconventional spaces challenging audiences with bold staging, poetic language and uncompromising vision.

Recent productions include Light Falling Down (with OTC at The Brooks), Occupy the Rice Fields, (presented at Space 4 Art and North Coast Rep), A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Balboa Park’s Zoro Garden and Waiting for Godot at the White Box.

Previews and Performances

Thursday, November 9 at 7:30pm (Preview)

Friday, November 10 at 8:00pm (Opening Night)

Saturday, November 11 at 8:00pm

Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 pm

Thursday, November 16 at 7:30pm (Community Performance)

Friday, November 17 at 8:00pm

Saturday, November 18 at 8:00pm

Sunday, November 19 at 2:00pm

Friday, November 24 at 7:30pm (Community Performance)

Saturday, November 25 at 8:00pm

Sunday, November 26 at 2:00pm

All performances have a Post-Play Talk-Back! There will be signing for the deaf at every performance!

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 student/senior.

Tickets can be purchased online at fruitlessmoon.ticketleap.com or call for ticket info: 949.246.1698

City Heights Performance Annex – 3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105

Director/Writer Aimee Greenberg cut her teeth working in off-Broadway theatres such as Playwright’s Horizons, The Performing Garage, Theatre for the New City, La MaMa E.T.C. and The Medicine Show. As Artistic Director of HEIJERA Productions, Greenberg presented over 15 original works at various venues including Sushi, Barnsdall Art Theatre, The Carpenter Art Center, and LA Women’s Theatre Festival and was a recipient of multiple awards including: the Rockefeller/Asian Cultural Council fellowship, Seattle Original Works, Los Angeles Women’s Foundation and City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Endowment. Greenberg has also presented original work in Europe and Asia including festivals such as the Volterra Teatro in Italy with Grotowski, the European Women’s Festival in Finland and performed on The National Noh Stage in Tokyo.

CAST and PRODUCTION MEMBERS

Cast: Alexandra Phillips, Brian P. Evans, Donatella Soul, Ryan Payne, Richard Hawkins, Sam Young, Arthur Wentworth, Whitney Wegman

Signers: Sheila Mariezcurrena, James Rivera, Beth Anderton, Ingrid Salazar

Production Crew: Sue Givens, Tony O’Donnell, Chris Warren, Justin Humphres, Ariana Warren, Chad Oakley, Danita Lee, Jim Carmody and Janene Shepherd