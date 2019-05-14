Frontwave Credit Union Honored For Marketing Excellence

Frontwave Credit Union Receives Diamond Awards For Marketing Excellence

Oceanside, CA: Frontwave Credit Union (Frontwave) was honored with four Diamond Awards in the branding and marketing categories from the Credit Union National Association’s Marketing & Business Development Council, which recognizes outstanding marketing achievements in the credit union industry.

Frontwave received the Category’s Best Award for Re-Brand and New Corporate Identity. Frontwave also received Diamond Awards for its work in Logo, Plastic Card Design, and Non-Commercial Video. “It’s an honor to achieve industry recognition for our work in changing our name and the rebranding of our credit union from Pacific Marine Credit Union to Frontwave Credit Union. We believe our new name and brand is a reflection of our history, legacy, philosophy of service, and commitment to our Membership,” said Todd Kern, Chief Marketing Officer of Frontwave Credit Union.

Credit union award winners were recognized at the council’s 26th annual conference held in March in Las Vegas. For more information on CUNA’s Diamond Awards or to view the list of credit union winners, go to http://www.cunacouncils.org/events-recognition/mbd-awards/.

About Frontwave Credit Union

Frontwave Credit Union is a member-owned not-for-profit financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. Frontwave Credit Union provides a portfolio of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, auto loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, home equity loans, and financial planning. Forged in 1952 as Camp Pendleton Federal Credit Union in Oceanside, California, Frontwave has grown from 8 civil service employee members and $40 in assets to more than 88,000 members and more than $850 million in assets. Frontwave Credit Union is continuously recognized as a best place to work in Southern California, and has won the Peter Barron Stark Award for Workplace Excellence six times in 2018, 2016, 2014, 2010, 2008, and 2006. To learn more, visit frontwavecu.com.

About CUNA

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America’s credit unions, which are owned by 115 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org. To find your nearest credit union, visit YourMoneyFurther.com.



About CUNA Councils

CUNA Councils is a member-led, collaborative community of credit union leaders providing vibrant peer interaction, new ideas and innovation to foster professional development for our members while advocating for the overall success of the credit union movement. There are seven CUNA Councils with a network of more than 7,000 credit union professionals. For more information, visit cunacouncils.org.