Frontwave Credit Union Expands Its Mortgage Team

Jeff Forsgren Appointed Real Estate Lending Director

OCEANSIDE, CA: Frontwave Credit Union announces the appointment of Jeff Forsgren to serve as the Director of Real Estate Lending. “We are excited to welcome Jeff to Frontwave’s real estate lending team,” said Jim Dages, Senior Vice President/Chief Lending Officer of Frontwave Credit Union.

Prior to joining Frontwave Credit Union, Jeff was the Director of Mortgage Underwriting at CFCU Community Credit Union in Ithaca, New York. Jeff has worked extensively in mortgage lending with several large institutions that includes WJ Bradley Mortgage in Denver, CO and Deseret First Credit Union in Salt Lake City, UT. Jeff earned his Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Utah and earned his M.B.A. from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

As part of its real estate mortgage lending expansion, Frontwave is also pleased to announce the addition of two new Home Loan Consultants Autumn Roose and Genesee Chavez, along with Jackie Moskal as Real Estate Operations Manager. “It’s an exciting time at Frontwave as we grow our mortgage lending team, allowing us to better serve our Members and the markets we serve,” said Jim. “The addition of Jeff and our three new Real Estate team members are a key component to providing the best service for our Members and delivering on Frontwave’s mission of making our Members financial dreams come true.”

About Frontwave Credit Union …Frontwave Credit Union is a member-owned not-for-profit financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. Frontwave Credit Union provides a portfolio of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, auto loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, home equity loans, and financial planning. Forged in 1952 as Camp Pendleton Federal Credit Union in Oceanside, California, Frontwave has grown from 8 civil service employee members and $40 in assets to more than 88,000 members and more than $850 million in assets. Frontwave Credit Union is continuously recognized as a best place to work in Southern California, and has won the Peter Barron Stark Award for Workplace Excellence six times in 2018, 2016, 2014, 2010, 2008, and 2006. To learn more, visit frontwavecu.com.