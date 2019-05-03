Frontwave Credit Union Celebrates Return Of Rady Children’s Walk

More than 2,000 people expected to walk in support of Rady Children’s Hospital

OCEANSIDE, CA — Frontwave Credit Union (Frontwave) is proud to support the 2019 Rady Children’s Dream Big 5K Walk, to be held at the Surf Cup Sports Park in Del Mar on Saturday, May 4. This will be the first Rady Children’s Hospital walk event since 2014. More than 2,000 walkers will be on hand this Saturday to raise more than $300,000 for the research and care of San Diego-area children.

“I am honored to serve as Chairman of the Rady Children’s Dream Big 5K Walk and help bring this walk back to San Diego. Frontwave is proud to support Rady Children’s Hospital in their mission to deliver a healthier, happier tomorrow for the children of San Diego,” said Bill Birnie, President and CEO of Frontwave Credit Union. “We look forward to rallying Team Frontwave in partnership with our fellow local credit unions, employees, members, and volunteers who are passionate about making a difference. Join us in our fight to help Rady Children’s Hospital comfort the children in their care, cure their diseases, and treat their disorders.”

Rady Children’s Dream Big 5K Walk (San Diego Surf Cup Sports Park, Del Mar) Saturday, May 4 9:00 a.m. To register or donate to Rady Children’s Hospital, please visit: https://www.radyfoundation.org/.

About Frontwave Credit Union …Frontwave Credit Union is a member-owned not-for-profit financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. Frontwave Credit Union provides a portfolio of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, auto loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, home equity loans, and financial planning. Forged in 1952 as Camp Pendleton Federal Credit Union in Oceanside, California, Frontwave has grown from 8 civil service employee members and $40 in assets to more than 88,000 members and more than $850 million in assets. Frontwave Credit Union is continuously recognized as a best place to work in Southern California, and has won the Peter Barron Stark Award for Workplace Excellence six times in 2018, 2016, 2014, 2010, 2008, and 2006. To learn more, visit frontwavecu.com.

About Rady Children’s Hospital …Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego is a nonprofit, pediatric-care facility dedicated to excellence in care, research and teaching. Rady Children’s Hospital is the only hospital in the San Diego area dedicated exclusively to pediatric healthcare and the region’s only designated pediatric trauma center.