Friends of Oceanside Parks AWARDS First College Scholarship

The Friends of Oceanside Parks, a non-profit group that raises money to support the City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs and services awarded their first college scholarship.

Jake Huggins, a June graduate of El Camino High School is the $1,000 scholarship award recipient. Jake participated in swim and water polo teams while attending El Camino High School and participated in the Junior Lifeguard program while growing up in Oceanside. Jake currently works as a Beach Lifeguard with the Oceanside Fire Department. He will be attending Palomar College in September. Congratulations Jake!

For questions about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or Facebook at “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”