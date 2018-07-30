Friday -27th -DUI/ Driver’s License Checkpoint

Vista, CA – San Diego Sheriff’s Vista Traffic Division conducted a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on July 27, 2018, at the 700 block of East Vista Way between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public.
Checkpoint Results:
[2710] Vehicles Drove by Checkpoint
[815] Vehicles Screened in Primary
[63] Vehicles sent to Secondary
[1] DUI-Alcohol suspects arrested
[14] Drivers cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed
[5] Drivers cited for operating a vehicle while suspended/revoked
[32] Total Citations issued
[9] Field Sobriety Tests Conducted
[7] Vehicles towed
In addition, there were 16 citations issued for various violations which included not having a driver’s license in possession, no auto insurance, open alcohol containers and expired registration.
The San Diego Sheriff’s Department will be conducting other DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoints /or/ DUI Saturation Patrols periodically in our ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways. The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to ‘Report Drunk Driver
– Call 9-1-1’.Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.