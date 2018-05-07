Fresno State Bound Ivan Luna Key In Vista 5-1 Win Over Oceanside High

David A. Willauer–Vista High School-Vista, CA: The Vista Panthers improve their record at 14-12 and snapped a 3 game losing streak as scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 3 runs in the 3 and 1 run in the 4th as they defeated a struggling Oceanside Pirates baseball squad by a 5-1 score behind the outstanding performance of Ivan Luna who will be going to Fresno State this fall went 2 for 3 with 1 single, 1 walk and 1 double and scored 3 of the 5 runs and on the mound improves his record to 3-4 on the season as he pitched 6 innings gave up 4 hits 1 run 1 earned 3 runs and 8 strikeouts.

Ricky Imperali Vista Head Boys Baseball Coach: “After a long week off, I was pleased to get on the winning side which is good feeling for our squadl.” “I told them to forget about baseball to focus on other things.” “After we took a week off we came hard and were ready to play and they proved themselves.” “Ivan Luna was outstanding on the mound as he pitched 6 innings along with 8 strikeouts along with our reliever Nick Ayala who saved us and did a good job.” “We’ve been playing good ball along during our competitive schedule I like the way how we’ve been playing.”

Ivan Luna on his performance on the mound and with the bat: “I felt good warming up and along with locating my fastball, that was the key pitch which I used 85% of the time for my strikeouts.” “The other pitches that I used were a fastball inside and a slider that I used mostly on the left handed batters.” ” After a week off we put our bats together and the hits started going our way and was key along with scoring run .”