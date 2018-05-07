David A. Willauer–Vista High School-Vista, CA: The Vista Panthers improve their record at 14-12 and snapped a 3 game losing streak as scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 3 runs in the 3 and 1 run in the 4th as they defeated a struggling Oceanside Pirates baseball squad by a 5-1 score behind the outstanding performance of Ivan Luna who will be going to Fresno State this fall went 2 for 3 with 1 single, 1 walk and 1 double and scored 3 of the 5 runs and on the mound improves his record to 3-4 on the season as he pitched 6 innings gave up 4 hits 1 run 1 earned 3 runs and 8 strikeouts.
Fresno State Bound Ivan Luna Key In Vista 5-1 Win Over Oceanside High
Ricky Imperali Vista Head Boys Baseball Coach: “After a long week off, I was pleased to get on the winning side which is good feeling for our squadl.” “I told them to forget about baseball to focus on other things.” “After we took a week off we came hard and were ready to play and they proved themselves.” “Ivan Luna was outstanding on the mound as he pitched 6 innings along with 8 strikeouts along with our reliever Nick Ayala who saved us and did a good job.” “We’ve been playing good ball along during our competitive schedule I like the way how we’ve been playing.”
Ivan Luna on his performance on the mound and with the bat: “I felt good warming up and along with locating my fastball, that was the key pitch which I used 85% of the time for my strikeouts.” “The other pitches that I used were a fastball inside and a slider that I used mostly on the left handed batters.” ” After a week off we put our bats together and the hits started going our way and was key along with scoring run .”
These two schools will meet at Oceanside High on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
