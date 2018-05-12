Free Zumba Celebration For National Senior Health & Fitness Day

Free Celebration at the Gloria McClellan Center the 25th anniversary National Senior Health & Fitness Day May 30th.

Vista — The City of Vista’s Gloria McClellan Center will join an estimated 1,000 local groups to celebrate the 25th anniversary of National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

An estimated 100,000 older adults across the country will participate in local activities to help promote active, healthy lifestyles through physical activity, good nutrition, and preventive care.

According to Donna Meester, Program Manager, “Our free celebration is a wonderful opportunity for seniors to make, renew, and revitalize their commitment to live healthier lives through better health and fitness.”

Vista’s Mayor Ritter will start the day off with a park walk at 9:00 a.m. Collect a prize drawing ticket for joining the walk.

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Visit vendor booths with multiple health screenings, resources, exercise demonstrations, and much more. Collect a prize drawing ticket for each booth you visit.

Noon: Lunch, a fresh spinach salad with grilled chicken and mandarin oranges, chicken tortilla soup, roll, watermelon. Please make lunch reservation by May 29.

Prize drawings at 12:30 p.m.

This event is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, SCAN Health Plan, Blue Shield of California, and Anthem Blue Cross.

For more information, please contact Cindy at 760.643.5281 or cgrady@cityofvista.com.