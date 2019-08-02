Free Workshop Helps Widows and Widowers Move Forward and Find New Relationships

Led by Trained Grief Professionals from The Elizabeth Hospice

Feelings of loneliness after the death of a spouse can be debilitating. And yet, the fear of meeting and forming a bond with someone new often prevents people from moving forward and finding a relationship again.

Relationship After Loss is a free four-part workshop from The Elizabeth Hospice for widows and widowers who are seeking answers to questions like “How will I know when I’m ready to start dating again?” and “Where do I go to meet someone?” Sessions will take place every Thursday during the month of September (September 4, 11, 18 and 25), from 11 am to 12:30 pm at The Elizabeth Hospice office, 930 Canterbury Place, Escondido. Space is limited and attendees are required to register by August 23. Call 760-737-2054 or email grieinfo@ehospice.org.

“Participants will gain feelings of hopefulness in establishing fulfilling relationships and learn how to navigate the emotional minefield of dating after the death of a spouse,” said Michelle Brown, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. “They will receive valuable information about re-entering the dating world and connect with others who are facing similar circumstances.”

The Elizabeth Hospice makes it easy for people to find the resources they need by providing a variety of grief counseling and support group options are available at multiple locations across San Diego and Southwest Riverside Counties. Counseling services are available for individuals, couples, families and children.

For more information about grief counseling and support groups, visit www.elizabethhospice.org or call 800-797-2050.