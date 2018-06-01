Free Summer Art Lesson At The California Center for the Arts

Escondido, CA. – May 2018 —— The Education Department at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is once again offering a free 2nd Saturday art lesson on Saturday, June 9th for the first 2nd Saturday of the Summer!

Escondido’s Education Art Studios

Painting with paper is the perfect pastime on a pleasant Saturday morning! Who says you need acrylics and brushes to create a masterpiece? Pop in to learn how to cut and collage paper to look like a painted piece of art, similar to the style of Henri Matisse, Romare Bearden, and the more contemporary style of Kelly Rae Roberts and Megan Coyle. This lesson will be taught by Center Teaching Artist, Nancy Robinson.

2nd Saturday art lessons are always free, with materials provided. Just bring your creativity!

Lessons are held at 10 am and 11:15 am and are an hour long, and this month’s lesson will be held in Studio One, right next door to our usual Studio Two location.

RSVPs are recommended to ensure that we provide enough materials for you to create your work of art. If you are unable to RSVP, please still attend! We encourage arriving a few minutes early to secure a seat.

Please RSVP to Museum & Education Coordinator, Laurissa Rudgers, at lrudgers@artcenter.org.

Get more information here: http://artcenter.org/event/paintingwithpaper/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.