Free Shred & E-Waste Event June 9

If you have documents you don’t need anymore, then don’t just throw them away, have them shredded. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to have those documents shredded for free. The City of Vista and EDCO Disposal will host a document shredding event on Saturday, June 9. The event will provide City of Vista residents with the opportunity to easily dispose of confidential documents in an environmentally safe manner. Electronic waste will also be accepted, including computer and TV monitors, printers, cell phones, laptops, fax machines, VCR’s, radios, and other miscellaneous computer components. For more information contact EDCO at 760.727.1600.

Who: This free event is open to City of Vista residents only and proof of address is required.

When: June 9, 2018, 9 am to 12 pm

Where: City of Vista Civic Center parking lot, 200 Civic Center Drive Information: Box up materials such as personal and financial documents that you want to shred.

Bring up to two bankers boxes per household (10”x12”x15”).

Remove documents from binders and binder clips (these can damage shredding equipment); however, paperclips, staples, spiral notebooks and rubber bands are acceptable.

Recycle all non-confidential documents and paper curbside in your residential recycling cart. What to expect when you arrive at the event Volunteers will direct traffic and assist with off-loading boxes.

All collected materials will be shredded on site.

Shredded materials will be recycled into useful paper products.