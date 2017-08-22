Free After School Junior Deputy Academy Open for Registration

The Vista Sheriff’s Junior Deputy Academy begins September 7. The 11-week program is a character building program for youth between 10 and 16 years. The Academy is free and taught by Vista Sheriff deputies.

Youth learn about decision making skills; good citizenship; the importance of discipline and the role of the Sheriff’s Station. Role-playing; physical training; guest speakers and demonstrations are included in the program. Attendees receive a tee-shirt and badge.

Junior Deputy Academy

FREE, but attendees must attend a MANDATORY ORIENTATION on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 6 pm at the Linda Rhoades Community Center.

Junior Deputy Academy Program Dates

Date: September 7-November 16, 2017

Time: 6-8:30 pm

Location: Linda Rhoades Community Center, 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Vista

ACADEMY FLYER: ENGLISH * SPANISH version(s)

INFORMATION CONTACT

Brenda Hicks- P: 760.643.5255

E: bhicks@cityofvista.com. (Please call the phone number above if you have not heard back from the City within 48 hours. Some e-mails may have difficulties coming through the City’s e-mail system).