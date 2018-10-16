Free Poetry Panel on October 21st at the California Center for the Arts

First Time the Center Offers a Panel like this!

Escondido, CA. – October 2018— The California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum is hosting the first-ever poetry panel on Sunday, October 21st starting at 3 pm.

This panel will be led by Public Address and DesEscondido/No Longer Hidden exhibiting artist Gerda Govine Ituarte.

She has also invited guest poets Robert O’Sullivan Schleith of Poetry INC., Escondido and Hazel Clayton Harrison, who is a member of the Pasadena Rose Poets & Altadena Poetry Laureate.

The panel will discuss poets becoming “Citizen Poets” and the journey they took to read their poetry in various City Council meetings.

The panel is free and after the lecture, you will be able to view our newest exhibition, DesEscondido/No Longer Hidden: Public Address Exhibition.

Get more information about the class here: http://artcenter.org/event/citizen-poets/

