Free Photography Classes – California Center For The Arts

And Pay What-You-Can Exhibit Hits Education Studio 2 At California Center For The Arts

Escondido, CA – October 9, 2017 – Join us Saturday Oct. 15th for free photography lessons exploring the techniques of creating images using the sun at the California Center for the Arts Studio 2 from 10:00am-12:00pm.

This free lesson will focus on the process of using cyanotype paper to make inspiring and incredible images using the light of the sun. After the class we’ll be offering Pay-What-You-Can admission to the museum’s current exhibition – Photography Expanded: Distinct Approaches.

This is an extremely unique opportunity to see the work of those who’ve mastered the art form you’ll be learning only moments before!

All materials for our free class will be provided and all ages are welcome.

While the class is free, these events fill up quickly so please RSVP with our Museum and Education Coordinator, Laurissa Rudgers, at lrudgers@artcenter.org or by calling 760-839-6313

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance

studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.