Free Movies Coming To A Park Near You

Get ready for Summer Movies in the Park. The 2019 season is jam packed with action and adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, horror and romance! More than 150 movie screenings are planned at dozens of parks across the county from San Ysidro to Oceanside and Downtown San Diego to Borrego Springs.

The series kicks off at the Waterfront Park on May 24 with “Incredibles 2” and runs through late October with spooky and kooky Halloween-themed films. All screenings are free and open to the public.

New movies for 2019 include “Aquaman,” “Captain Marvel,” “Dumbo,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Smallfoot,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” and many more.

Plus, you won’t want to miss these classics: “The Goonies” “Grease,” “The Maltese Falcon,” “The Princess Bride,” “The Sandlot” and “Some Like it Hot.”

Summer Movies in the Park is great for families, friends and even a date night. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring along blankets, chairs and snacks.

Movies start 15 minutes after sunset. Many locations offer arts and crafts, games and other activities such as live entertainment and food trucks for an hour or so beforehand.

This is the 12th year that County Parks and Recreation and sponsor cities have coordinated the event. See the full schedule and event details at Summer Movies in the Park. Contact hosting parks for additional information.