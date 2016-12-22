Free Moonlight Tickets And A Chance To Be On The News

10News Reporter Joe Little will be at Lush Coffee (324 Main St., Vista) on Wed. 12/21 at 10:30 – 11 am to do a story on the Merry Tree of Wishes. Come down to hang your wish and tell what the Tree means to you.
For the fourth year in a row, the Tree has been set up in Vista to accept personal messages. The Tree in 2015 received 638 wishes. Help this year’s Tree reach the goal of 1,000 wishes.
How you can help decorate the Merry Tree Of Wishes. There is no cost to participate.
1) Visit Lush Coffee & Tea Lounge at 324 Main Street, Vista during business hours.
2) Pick out an origami crane.
3) Using a marker, write your personal message on the crane’s wish tag
4) Hang your crane and help to decorate the Merry Tree Of Wishes
The Merry Tree of Wishes, is a way to inspire hope and spread love throughout the world. The Tree recognizes the need of individuals to participate in the community and offers a way for each to come together to express their good intentions. Through developing the Tree as an art project and teaching tool, it encourages individuals to experience the power of creation and individual action. The Merry Tree of Wishes participants will see the impact of how each crane, together with the cranes of many others, can become transformed into something beautiful-beyond the scope of one individual’s efforts.