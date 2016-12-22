Free Moonlight Tickets And A Chance To Be On The News

Get your chance for FREE Moonlight Amphitheatre tickets! Vista Village Business Association’s Casino at the Movies will be held on February 26th, with a portion of the proceeds going to Vista Art Foundation and benefiting the arts in our community. Buy your tickets now for this great evening of fun and entertainment and be automatically entered in our raffle for 4 Orchestra Tickets to any Summer 2017 Season Production at the Moonlight Amphitheatre absolutely FREE! Drawing will be held this Friday, December 23rd at Noon , so make sure to order your Casino Night tickets now! Casino Night Attendees will pull up to Cinepolis to be greeted by a valet and walk down the red carpet as paparazzi snaps photos. Once inside the Casino they will have gaming options from Black Jack to Poker and Roulette to Craps. A silent auction will offer a chance to peruse some great packages, gif ts and artwork. A private reception with a charcuterie buffet from Flying Pig Pub and Kitchen will be on the balcony to include meats, cheeses, fondues, and other great selections. Enjoy a glass of house wine as you play our table games into the evening. Wavelength Brewery will be pouring local craft beers. Rocket Fizz will be supplying soft drinks to delight your taste buds. And if that’s not enough…Little Cakes Cupcake Kitchen will be on hand to provide their award winning treats to sweeten your evening. Click here today to get your tickets and chance to win! Who wants to be on the Channel 10 News,

while doing a good deed! 10News Reporter Joe Little will be at Lush Coffee (324 Main St., Vista) on Wed. 12/21 at 10:30 – 11 am to do a story on the Merry Tree of Wishes. Come down to hang your wish and tell what the Tree means to you. For the fourth year in a row, the Tree has been set up in Vista to accept personal messages. The Tree in 2015 received 638 wishes. Help this year’s Tree reach the goal of 1,000 wishes. How you can help decorate the Merry Tree Of Wishes. There is no cost to participate. 1) Visit Lush Coffee & Tea Lounge at 324 Main Street, Vista during business hours. 2) Pick out an origami crane. 3) Using a marker, write your personal message on the crane’s wish tag 4) Hang your crane and help to decorate the Merry Tree Of Wishes The Merry Tree of Wishes, is a way to inspire hope and spread love throughout the world. The Tree recognizes the need of individuals to participate in the community and offers a way for each to come together to express their good intentions. Through developing the Tree as an art project and teaching tool, it encourages individuals to experience the power of creation and individual action. The Merry Tree of Wishes participants will see the impact of how each crane, together with the cranes of many others, can become transformed into something beautiful-beyond the scope of one individual’s efforts. And finally consider taking a few moments to view our

VVBA First Quarter Report now online! VVBA, and the CVBID Advisory Board, was pleased to see our quarterly report as part of the Consent Agenda last week at the Dec. 13th City Council Meeting. Please take a moment to review our Powerpoint highlights of the first quarter by clicking here.