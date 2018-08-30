Attend a FREE informational meeting on Saturday, September 15th from 10 am -11:30 am at Brightwood College in Vista. You will learn: – What does Medicare cost? – Can I be on Medicare if I am still working? – Can I travel with my plan? – Which doctors and specialists can I visit? And much, much more!
Free Medicare Workshop
