Free Medicare Workshop

Attend a FREE informational meeting on Saturday, September 15th from 10 am -11:30 am at Brightwood College in Vista. You will learn: – What does Medicare cost? – Can I be on Medicare if I am still working? – Can I travel with my plan? – Which doctors and specialists can I visit? And much, much more!
Brightwood College, room 309 2022 University Drive Vista, CA 92083
Gary & Carmen Saunders 760-420-7859
