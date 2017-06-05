FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS IN VISTA

Meagan Patterson, RBV Intern….On June 3, 2017, Brightwood College hosted the fourth annual Vista Free Health Screening. This event is a joint effort of many amazing organizations including Sathya Sai International Organization ( http://us.sathyasai.org/index.html ), The Vista Community Clinic ( http://www.vistacommunityclinic.org ), and California Lions Friends in Sight ( http://www.californialionsfriendsinsight.org ). Though this is only the fourth year this event has occurred in Vista, the Sathya Sai International Organization has been holding them in various places around Southern California for some time now.

When I arrived on the campus I quickly noticed how professionally this event is run. It was quick and easy for patients to receive care, and all volunteers worked diligently to get the job done. It was a large effort, with over 20 physicians and 250 volunteers.

This event provides numerous care options to those in need. Some, but not all care options provided are screenings for blood pressure, bone density, EKG, cholesterol, and women’s general health, along with vision tests, dental exams, and dental cleanings. The most popular options by far were the free vision screenings conducted by optometrists provided by the California Lions Club, and the free Dental Exams. They also provided free glasses to anyone in need. After receiving care, the patient would then be referred to the Vista Community Clinic for a low cost follow up.

The message of this event is what hit very close to home as a Vista resident. After speaking with some individuals who ran the event, Dr. Keshav Nayak MD, Carol Congleton, Dr. Mike Congleton, and Brightwood College Campus President Laura Pitts it was made very clear what the message of this health screening was. As Dr. Keshav Nayak said, they all “strive to provide free compassionate evidence based care to poor patients who do not have access.” This is so important to me because citizens of the city of Vista deserves the best possible care, no matter their income level. I was moved to learn that everyone who helped run the event were unpaid volunteers and that the event costs were covered out of pocket by various compassionate individuals.

The next Vista Free Health Screening will be held on June 9, 2018 at the Brightwood College Vista Campus. For more information call the information hotline for a recorded message at: (800) 890-6535 or email Manohar at: vistafreehealthscreening@gmail.com