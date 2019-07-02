Free Flag Football Mini Camp

Loading...
Free USA Football First Down Mini Camp

Vista, CA — Kids will learn the basics of football such as running, jumping, passing, and catching. Through hundreds of events across the country, hosted by USA Football and community organizations, kids will experience football for the first time. This initiative brings football to everyone and serves as an athlete’s first step into the Football Development Model. The workshop is free on July 31, but registration is required.

Location: – Vista Sports Park- 1600 Sports Park Way, Vista

» REGISTER ONLINE

