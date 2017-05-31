Free Document Shred event on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. City of Vista Civic Center Parking Lot, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista

The City of Vista and EDCO Disposal are hosting a FREE document shredding. This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of sensitive or personal documents that need shredding.

Documents are limited to two bankers boxes per household (10”x12”x15”). Electronic waste will also be accepted, including computer and TV monitors, printers, cell phones, laptops, fax machines, VCR’s, radios, and other miscellaneous computer components.

EDCO: EdcoDisposal.com or 760.727.1600 or City of Vista