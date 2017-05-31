Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Free Document Shred Event

Free Document Shred Event

By   /  May 31, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Free Document Shred event on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at  9:00 a.m. until  12:00 p.m.  City of Vista Civic Center Parking Lot, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista
The City of Vista and EDCO Disposal are hosting a FREE document shredding. This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of sensitive or personal documents that need shredding.

Documents are limited to two bankers boxes per household (10”x12”x15”). Electronic waste will also be accepted, including computer and TV monitors, printers, cell phones, laptops, fax machines, VCR’s, radios, and other miscellaneous computer components.

EDCO: EdcoDisposal.com or 760.727.1600 or City of Vista

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 36 mins ago on May 31, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 31, 2017 @ 10:20 am
  • Filed Under: Local
  • Tagged With: ,

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Jr. Athlete Speed Training Day Camp

Read More →