Free Art Lesson on September 8th at the California Center for the Arts

Escondido, CA. – August 2018 — The Education Department at the California Center for the Arts, Escondidois hosting another free 2nd Saturday art lesson on Saturday, September 8th from 10 am-12:15 pm.

Made popular during the Victorian era, marmotinto, or sand painting, has seen resurgence since the late 20th century.

Employ this traditional, Victorian art form to create a balancing, vivid mandala in this month’s free 2nd Saturday art lesson, led by Center Teaching Artist, Cecelia Linayao.

1-hour classes are held at 10 am and 11:15 am in Studio 2, and seating is provided on a first come, first served basis. Seating is extremely limited, so please make sure to arrive a little early to guarantee a seat.

This month the museum will be closed as we prepare for the next exhibit. To enjoy 2nd Saturday around town, please visit https://visitescondido.com/2ndsaturday/ for a list of participating organizations.

Get more information about the class here: http://artcenter.org/event/2nd-saturday-sand-painting/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant.The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.