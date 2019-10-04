Free Art Lesson Celebrates Día de los Muertos

2nd Saturdays: Shoebox Altars Art Project

Escondido, CA. – September, 2019 — The Education Department at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is hosting another free 2nd Saturday art lesson on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

An ofrenda (meaning “offering” or “altar”), is an essential part of the annual and traditional Mexican Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations.

An ofrenda is most often created as a way to celebrate the life of someone who has passed.

Every ofrenda includes the four elements of water, wind, earth and fire as well as mementos, photos and objects of the person being honored.



In preparation for Dia de los Muertos on November 1st, participants will construct their own (shoebox) ofrenda to celebrate the memory of a loved one who has passed.

We encourage everyone to bring small photos and personal mementos to place in their personalized altar as a way to celebrate their loved ones’ life.

Held the 2nd Saturday of every month, lessons include all materials, are adaptable for diverse learning levels, and are led by a Center Teaching artist. Seating is limited and registration is required. Sign up using the link below.

The free art lesson is being offered at two separate times. The first class is from 10am-11am and the second class is from 11:15am-12:15pm. Space is limited and seats are available on a first-come, first- serve basis.



Lessons take place in Studio 2. For easy access, park near the Boys & Girls Club in the public parking lot off of Woodward Ave. and N. Escondido Blvd., and enter the studio hallway near the Grape Day Park entrance by the Escondido Historical Train Depot.

For questions or additional information about this program, please contact Education Program Coordinator, Laurissa Rudgers, at 760-839-4176 or lrudgers@artcenter.org.

For more information, visit http://artcenter.org/event/2nd-saturday-shoebox-altars/ All events at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido can be found at ArtCenter.org.

