Free 2nd Saturdays Art Lesson at the California Center for the Arts

Escondido’s Education Art Studio – Create Watercolor Holiday Cards for the Season!

Escondido, Ca. – December 2018 — The Education Department at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is hosting another free 2nd Saturday art lesson on Saturday, December 8th from 10 am-12:15 pm in our Education Studio 2.

Jingle all the way down to the Center’s art studio to create your own holiday cards to send to friends and family during this festive season!

Using different watercolor techniques such as splattering and blowing, your painted and embellished cards made with love will surely spread cheer those who receive them.

Two 1-hour lessons are provided at 10 am and 11:15 am in Studio 2. This is a free event with limited capacity, so early arrival is recommended!

Get more information about the class here: http://artcenter.org/event/2nd-saturday-perishables-produce-ink-prints/

Escondido’s 2nd Saturday Arts & Culture Experiences is a uniquely creative collaboration between Escondido arts organizations, with the goal of injecting art and culture back into the community. For more information, visit https://visitescondido.com/2ndsaturday/

