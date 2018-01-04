Fraternity House, Inc Receives $6000 From Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation In Partnership With Macy’s

January , 2018 Los Angeles, CA— Fraternity House, Inc. has been awarded a grant for $6,000 from The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in partnership with Macy’s. The grant will be used for operations at Fraternity House and Michaelle House; San Diego County’s only two Residential Care Facilities for the Chronically Ill, which provide homeless and extremely low-income men & women disabled by HIV/AIDS wrap around services and a range of care from Hospice to Transitional Housing.

Fraternity House, Inc. is honored to be recognized for our unique work in the community.

“The work that Fraternity House, Inc. does to help people affected by HIV/AIDS is impressive, and very much aligned with Elizabeth Taylor’s passionate commitment to the cause,” said Joel Goldman, Managing Director of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. “ETAF and our partners at Macy’s are thrilled to present Fraternity House, Inc. with these funds to help further our shared mission.”

Through their Cause Marketing Program, Macy’s recognizes their responsibility to the community and their concern for the needs of their neighbors. They are proud to partner with ETAF and have contributed to this grant.

About Fraternity House, Inc…. The mission of Fraternity House, Inc. (FHI) is to provide warm and caring homes where men and women disabled by HIV/AIDS can receive comprehensive care and services in order to rebuild their health and return to independent living, or where they can spend their last days in comfort and dignity.

FHI was founded in 1988 and remains the only operator of licensed Residential Care Facilities for the Chronically-Ill in San Diego County. We are dedicated to serving very low-income individuals living with advanced HIV/AIDS, regardless of their ability to pay for services. We provide housing, meals, 24-hour care, assistance with complex medication regimens, clothing, laundry, emotional support, access to services including mental health and drug and alcohol prevention, transportation, and recreation.

About The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation…ETAF was established by the legendary actress, Elizabeth Taylor in 1991 to provide grants to existing organizations offering direct care to people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. Since its inception, ETAF has concentrated on supporting marginalized communities and has expanded our funding to support innovative HIV prevention education and advocacy programs. To date, ETAF has granted to more than 675 organizations in 44 countries and 42 states in the U.S.