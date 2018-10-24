Frank Sinatra, Comedy and a Heart-Warming Drama

Box office: (858) 481-1055

Starring Linda Purl:

The Year of Magical Thinking

Back by Popular Demand!!

November 12 & 13, 2018 @ 7:30pm

Linda Purl returns with her one-woman tour-de-force show. Based on Joan Didion’s National Book Award-winning memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking,” this show take you on a remarkable journey about loss and the ultimate triumph of the human spirit. Linda Purl – stage, movie and television veteran actress, stars in a one-woman tour-de-force performance. This play is a tribute to an extraordinary marriage and a love letter to Didion’s daughter. Ms. Purl is known for her roles on “Happy Days” as Ashley Pfister, “Matlock” (Charlene Matlock), “Robin’s Hoods” (Brett Robin), “The Office” (Barbara Fortnum) and most recently “Designated Survivor (Julia Rombauer).➜ Get Your Tickets TODAY!!

Elijah Rock Celebrates the Classic Crooners

November 5-6 2018 @ 7:30pm

Elijah Rock is emerging as a dynamic crooner of the new generation. In his new show, Rock pays homage to the classics including Matt Monroe, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and more while dazzling audiences with his charismatic voice and tap routines. The recipient of the NAACP Theatre Award and an Ovation Theatre Nominee, Rock is a talent you don’t want to miss.

Rest, In Pieces

by Steve Bluestein

October 29, 2018 @ 7:30pm

Featuring:

Ellen Crawford, Michael Genovese, & Ross Benjamin

With love, laughter, and a little sarcasm (…okay, maybe a lot), a son and his parents test the strength of the familial bond in a “what if” scenario as we watch how death affects a family when one member is removed.

FREE READING

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SEATS

Playwright/Comic Steve Bluestein will be here for the reading and will do a talkback after the reading.

