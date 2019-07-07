Frances Jensen Obituary

March 5, 1938 – June 30, 2019

VISTA – A loving and incomparable wife, mother, aunt, colleague, and friend, Frances Jensen died peacefully on June 30, 2019 after bravely battling cancer. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Robert Jensen. Fran is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Jensen and Karen Lindstrom.

Originally from Staten Island, New York, Fran and Bob moved to San Diego in 1999 where they quickly became involved in the local community. Fran was a Senior Volunteer with the Vista Fire Department, Publicity Chair for the Woman’s Club of Vista, a member of its Centennial Committee, and involved with Beach Bashes for Helicopter Marine Light Attack Squadron 369 at Camp Pendleton, delivered invocations for the Vista City Council, attended Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee meetings, and attended Mira Costa College Life Series lectures. Fran was very proud to be awarded Distinguished Citizen of the 75th Assembly District in 2016 by the Honorable Marie Waldron.

Building upon her successful commercial real estate career in New York, Fran transitioned to residential real estate in California as a Realtor, GRI with Keller Williams Realty North County and Carlsbad.

Fran was a voracious reader and world traveler (42 countries spanning five continents). She was always planning her next great adventure and quickly made new friends regaling them with her travel stories.

Fran held three degrees from the State University College at Buffalo: an M.S. in Criminal Justice, and a B.S. and M.S. in Education. She was Director of Education for the Erie County Dept. of Youth Services/Detention Division, followed by Director and Past President of the NYS Association of Realtors Commercial Investment Division.

She will be remembered for her infectious enthusiasm, sense of adventure, dedication to helping others, work ethic, friendship, and her faith. Fran was an inspiration to others with her exemplary record of community service and civic leadership.

A service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 700 E. Bobier Drive, Vista at 12:30 pm on Sunday, July 14th to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Tri City Hospital Foundation. www.tricityhospitalfoundation.org