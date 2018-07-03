Fourth of July DUI Patrols

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our country’s independence. It’s also a time when some people will make a bad decision and get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting increased DUI patrols across the county on Wednesday, July 4th to make sure impaired drivers don’t put others in danger.

The Sheriff’s Department arrested five people for DUI on the Fourth of July in 2017. In 2016, deputies arrested six people during the same period.

“There’s no excuse for impaired driving,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “Have a safe Fourth of July and don’t drink and drive.”

Driving under the influence doesn’t just mean booze. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana.