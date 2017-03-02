Fourth Annual Red High Heels Walk Graces Downtown Vista

Meagan Patterson…On February 25, 2017, Vista City Council Woman, Amanda Young Rigby held the fourth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. It is held in honor of February being Women’s Heart Health Awareness Month and it is the only red-heels walk held in San Diego County.

A small group of passionate individuals attended the event including Miss San Diego Cities US, Mr. Teen Vista, Miss Teen Vista, Vista Fire Fighters, and our very own Mayor Judy Ritter. Although the usual agenda for this event is a walk along the sidewalks of scenic Downtown Vista, Rigby decided to forego this due to a lower attendance then expected and instead had participants hold awareness signs outside of the Vista Village Pub. The Vista Fire truck drew a crowd of observers making this event a fantastic way to raise awareness for this cause.

The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is held to educate people on the differences between women’s heart disease and men’s heart disease. Amanda Young Rigby even spoke to the group about the symptom’s women get before eventual heart failure. Her informative speech and the fact that one in four women die in the United States from heart disease surprised the group. As a young woman this event made me more aware of the symptoms and severity of women’s heart disease. It also spurred me to begin monitoring and discussing, not only my own heart health, but also the heart health of my older sisters and mother.

This event is well worth your time as an informative and eye opening chance to become more familiar and raise awareness regarding the effects of women’s heart disease. Make sure to ask your doctor about your own heart health at your next appointment. For more information regarding women’s heart disease and warning signs go to:

https://www.goredforwomen.org/

http://cityofvista.com/city-government/city-council/amanda-young-rigby