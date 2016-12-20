Fourth Annual Powers New Voices Festival At Old Globe

THE OLD GLOBE TO PRESENT

THE FOURTH ANNUAL POWERS NEW VOICES FESTIVAL,

A SERIES OF NEW AMERICAN PLAY READINGS,

JANUARY 13 – 15, 2017

The FREE Weekend Includes Two Plays Commissioned by the Globe: ARRANGED by ANNA ZIEGLER, Directed by MATT M. MORROW, and WHAT YOU ARE by JC LEE, Directed by EDWARD TORRES;

Joined by FADE by TANYA SARACHO, Directed by DELICIA TURNER SONNENBERG, and NATIVE GARDENS by KAREN ZACARÍAS, Directed by JAMES VÁSQUEZ

FREE Encore Presentation of THE LIVING ALTAR on Saturday, January 14 Beginning at 1:00 p.m. on the PLAZA of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Center

SAN DIEGO (December 6, 2016)— The Old Globe today announced it will present the fourth annual New Voices Festival—with a new moniker: the Powers New Voices Festival , a weekend of readings of new American plays by professional playwrights, playing January 13 – 15, 2017. The Festival will kick off Friday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m. with one of two plays commissioned by the Globe, Arranged by Anna Ziegler, a funny, insightful, and mysterious new drama that explores the hidden connections between seemingly disparate people, illuminating the surprising forces that bind strangers together, directed by Matt M. Morrow. The Festival weekend will continue on Saturday, January 14 at 4:00 p.m. with Fade by Tanya Saracho, a provocative behind-the-scenes look at the lengths we go to get ahead and whom we’re willing to leave behind, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías follows at 7:30 p.m., an uproarious and topical culture clash with friendly neighbors turning into feuding enemies, directed by James Vásquez. The festival concludes on Sunday, January 15 at 4:00 p.m. with the second Globe commission, JC Lee’s What You Are, an up-to-the-minute look at a fractured nation desperately trying to reconnect , directed by Edward Torres.

The Powers New Voices Festival will take place in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets to all four readings are free but require reservations, currently available to donors and subscribers only. Reservations for the general public will be available beginning Friday, January 6 at 12:00 noon. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Box Office at (619) 234-5623.