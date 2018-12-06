Four Unique Homes Highlight 32nd Annual Vista Community Clinic Holiday Home Tour

TR Robertson — Hundreds of people once again took the advantage of participating in the Holiday Home Tour sponsored by the Vista Community Clinic, on Sunday, December 2nd. Monies raised by the Holiday Home Tour help support the Kare for Kids Fund, providing health care for children. The owners of Together We Grow, at 2120 Thibodo Court, once again allowed the use of their parking facility for the annual Holiday Bazaar, as well as a staging area for shuttles taking participants to one of the homes located close by. Marines from HMLA 369 (Gun fighters) from Camp Pendleton were assigned to the Doerfler Home to assist visitors on and off the shuttle buses and at the Opportunity Drawing baskets on display at the home. For the other homes on the tour a map was provided and as you approached the homes, Vista Home Tour signs showed you the way.

The first home visited is owned by Tom and Betty Doerfler. The Doerfler’s have been residents of the Shadowridge area of Vista for over 22 years. Their home was designed by Galey Homes as one of 9 different spec homes. They were allowed to have a hand in designing and picking out all of the upgrades they wanted to add to the interior. Some of these upgrades included interior finishes, adding a farm sink to the kitchen, Caesarstone quartz countertops, French doors leading out to the patio and a free standing bathtub in the master bath. The large kitchen opens to a sizable den and a breakfast eating area. They also received assistance in the interior designs from Terri Parsons, of Anne Parsons Interiors, in picking out furniture, paintings, and other wall and room décor. The beautiful home’s pride and joy is their back yard landscaping, which they designed with Nan Sterman, host of the KPBS television show “A Growing Passion”, currently in its 7th season. The garden features a patio structure, an above ground vegetable garden, a uniquely designed waterfall fountain and free standing glass and crystal raised fire pit. All of this is surrounded by a low maintenance yard with drought tolerant plants. Janet Frerichs, Residential Interior Design, designed all of the holiday décor in the home.

The second home on the tour was a large home located in Bressi Ranch called the Teri Home. The home has a small appearance as guest walked up to the entrance, only to find a long hallway with a number of rooms off of the hallway. The home sits on ½ an acre and has a huge backyard with a large swimming pool. The home is one of 13 residential program homes owned by TERI, Inc. TERI, Inc. is a non-profit program, founded in 1980, that serves more than 600 individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. The home on the Holiday Home Tour is home to five young men, who receive 24 hour support with daily household and personal needs. The men attend programs where they experience a variety of enrichment opportunities such as art, music, theater arts, gardening and more. A number of paintings, painted by the young men at this residential home, were hanging throughout the house. A large kitchen with a huge island was a main feature in the home. In the backyard, along with the large pool, residents could also use a trampoline, swings, a spa and fire pit. One of the projects TERI, Inc. is currently involved in a $6.8 million building project called the TERI Campus of Life, in San Marcos, that will provide a massive set of buildings offering recreational spaces, educational facilities, residential facilities, an organic farm, and more on over 18 acres. TERI also sponsors TERI Inspired Resale, located at 3772 Mission in Oceanside, offering vocational opportunities for many of the individuals in their program. The holiday décor for the home was provided by Beppie Mostert & Elizabeth Gane of Living Design Interiors.

Home number three, the Rohner home is located high in the Vista Hills just off of Buena Creek Rd. The 4,000 sq. ft. home was built 20 years ago by the brother-in-law of homeowner Eric Rohner. The colonial style home was designed and decorated by Eric’s wife Karen. There are 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms in the home with beautiful views from various rooms in the home. The kitchen and den have openings to a large pool and outdoor area. A recent remodel added an upstairs living area over the garage, adding a guest suite and family room for the Rohner’s son and daughter-in-law and their baby. Throughout the home is shiplap ceilings, beams and euro white oak plank flooring. The home also features classic grey color choices and lighting fixtures, giving the home a modern style. The holiday decorations for the home were supplied by Keeley Brewer.

The final home on the Holiday Home Tour was a special custom built smart home built as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. Program for wounded veterans. This home, also located just off of Buena Creek, is the home of USMC veteran SSgt Brandon Dodson, his wife Jasmine and son Indiana. The family moved into the home on May 3, 2018. Purple Heart recipient SSgt Dodson was wounded in August of 2014 in Afghanistan. The outside of the home is a traditionally designed Spanish style and the inside has been specially designed and created, with the help of the Dodson’s input, to fit the needs, styles and colors this family wanted. A large open living room/den, dining room and kitchen are just off the main entrance to the home. The home is well lit with numerous windows letting in light from the outside. The open floor plan features hardwood floors, large hallways and openings. The kitchen features extending cupboards, slanted countertops and more to make access to the kitchen easier for Brandon while he is in his wheelchair. The home also features 27 solar panels and as a smart home, it has all of the electronics connected to an app that allows the homeowners the ability to control lighting, blinds, sound and temperatures with the simple touch of a button. With the help and assistance of designer Jessie Hudson, Hudson took the families love of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” theme, and their own collection of items surrounding this unusual Christmas tale, to decorate the home for the holidays. One feature was a very colorful themed comforter in the master bedroom. Brandon said his favorite part of the home was the massive shower and the large copper wall in the back of the shower. The home was built by MLA Contractors of Fallbrook and Ivory Design Studios for the interior features.

The 19th century Rancho Buena Vista Adobe was also decked out for the holidays and part of the tour for participants. The Adobe is owned by The City of Vista open Thursdays through Saturdays.

Participants in the Holiday Home Tour were also able to purchase tickets for a chance to win some amazing opportunity baskets featuring a wide variety of prizes. They could also stop by the Holiday Bazaar and purchase gifts from one of the 22 vendors selling holiday items and other gifts for the season.

This annual event has been going on for 32 years. If you would like to offer your home for 2019 or if you would like to volunteer to help out at the Holiday Home Tour, contact Betsy Heightman, Vista Community Clinic, at 760-631-5000, ext. 1139.