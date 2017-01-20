The story is about the individual stories of four arts teachers at Guajome Park Academy, or perhaps their collective story—teachers that for one reason or another are truly special.

Guajome was a fairly new school, having just began a little over 20 years ago. We have may arts teachers here that are quite phenomenal and, four of them in particular have done things here that represent significant accomplishments and are, I have noticed, overlooked by the community at large—often even overshadowed by the less student-centered accomplishments of other arts teachers in Southern California.

1) Paul Canaletti Paul is the drama teacher here at Guajome Park academy and has taught for over 18 years, building up a drama program from scratch into one of the most popular activities at this school, also serving special needs students with great success, including students on the autistic spectrum, students who are wheelchair bound, and students who suffer from behavior challenges. Paul also works at the Moonlight.

2) Beth Premo Beth has been a teacher at Guajome Park Academy since it opened its doors 20 years ago. She works to display student art works in competitions and activities outside the school walls more than any other visual arts teacher I have every met and produces professional quality work from her students who win many individual awards for their output.

3) Jolene Riley came to Guajome 8 years ago and has grown one of the few (if only) orchestra in the district by leaps and bounds over the past few years, as well as the choir.

4) Dan Amaya started an after school drum line which has won championship titles at the Drums Across California State Competition,often competing against schools more than twice its size and serving underprivileged youth. Moreover, Dan began a very successful TV/Film program from complete scratch and has fueled passions and interests above and beyond what a parent could hope for.

These teachers individually represent great stories, and collectively represent a level of arts achievement and purpose that, in my opinion, is unmatched by 9 out of 10 schools—and I have spoken about and worked with the arts at dozens of schools (k-graduate level) across the nation.

Guajome students fuel up on arts with these hi-octane teachers with amazing stories, and I strongly feel that these teachers need to be recognized by the community in a special way for the amazing things that they have done.

David Whitman, Guajome Park Academy Music Teacher & SDSU Studio Artist Faculty