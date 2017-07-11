Foundation For Senior Wellbeing

Join us on July 19th -7 PM – 3700 N. Twin Oaks Valley Road. San Marcos
The Foundation will be honoring some very special volunteers, representing our three organizational objectives.
The Foundation works with seniors in North County and in partnership with other organizations; our programs help them improve their quality of life and address their needs from healthcare issues to housing, transportation, nutrition, legal issues and many more. We will direct the proceeds from this event to 3 different areas:
- Our Information and Resource Center, managed by a Gerontologist and staffed by trained volunteers, is located in San Marcos. Seniors, their families or caregivers access the Center by phone or in person to get help in finding the resources they need.
- The Senior Emergency Fund is available for seniors finding themselves in an emergency situation and in need of financial support for an acute problem.
- The Senior Disaster Resource Allianceis a group of agencies interested in the wellbeing of seniors during a natural disaster. The Alliance is comprised of county and city officials, First Responders, healthcare facilities and volunteers from the Foundation.
- Opportunities for you to support our event are:
- As an event sponsor with $1500 to $500
- As a donor to one of the projects listed above
and-recognition-event-tickets-34447662887
Go to www.foundationforseniorwellbeing.org or call Rebecca at 760 891 8176 for more information.
- FOUNDATION HONOREES at our SUMMER CELEBRATION
The Foundation is honoring special partners who work tirelessly to promote our mission.
Craig Carter, Chief of Police, Escondido, is a founding partner with the Senior Disaster Recovery Alliance.
Lisa Lipsey, from CS Institute of Palliative Care at CSUSM, works with seniors, families and caregivers facing many critical decisions
Enrique Perez, Panorama Teen and Family Resource Center, has been a long-time supporter and worked to facilitate the location of our Information Resource Center office in San Marcos
- Senior gamesThe National Senior Games take place annually and this year many local teams went to Alabama to compete on behalf of San Diego County. The women’s basketball teams were amazing! It was gold medals for 50+ and 60+.The women in 55+. 70+ and 75+ took silver medals and our local SD team in the 80+ age group won a bronze medal!SD SENIOR GAMES is sponsoring a golf tournament on July 27th in Escondido.Check their website for more details on tickets and sponsorships:SDSeniorGames.orgStay active! Any exercise, game, physical activity is important for our wellbeing!
Future Events
Come see us at the Because I Care
event in November.
Watch for news about the Festival of Trees in December.
- We have opportunities for volunteers to support our mission of helping seniors in North County. Our volunteers can help in the Information Resource center, at street fairs, getting the word out to community groups, at the Festival of Trees event in December, and many other ways. If you have an interest in our mission, please contact us by phone or through the website. We would love your help!Join Our Team…