Foundation for Senior Wellbeing Fundraiser

The Foundation for Senior Wellbeing & Information Resource Center History and Fundraiser

Nadine Kaina…. On July 14, 2016, at the Panorama Building in San Marcos an “opening” celebration was held at its “home” location, 131 W. Richmar Avenue (behind the fire station and on the same parking lot as the San Marcos Senior Resource/Activities Center.

Mayors Judy Ritter and Jim Desmond with many notables, were present.

Extensive research and planning went into forming this needed center. Beginning in 2002, the San Marcos Senior Services Foundation discovered a greater need to help senior citizens – four out of every ten seniors are struggling. It was determined to change the statistics. Also, the scope and breadth of senior needs quickly expanded to include the surrounding communities of Vista, Escondido, Oceanside and as well as the unincorporated areas of San Diego’s North County. This led to a name change – The Foundation for Senior Wellbeing in 2014.

Their Vision became: Foundation for Senior Wellbeing will be the knowledge center for linking seniors and those who serve them to resources in Escondido, San Marcos, Vista and beyond so they may thrive.

And Mission became: The Foundation for Senior Wellbeing is a 501 © 3 non-profit organization Which includes a 501©3 with Tax ID# 95-3622887, is to serve the health, physical, intellectual and social needs of seniors. We are dedicated to improving and enhancing the lives of a growing population of seniors in need throughout North San Diego County. The Foundation identifies, funds, and operates educational, social and recreational programs.

Funds were given out to charitable agencies like Interfaith Community Services to help seniors with emergency funding. Then there was more planning by the board of directors: President – Kirk Effinger; Lela Hankins – Secretary, Luci Rowe- Treasurer; Members: Alison Driessen, Fritzi Gros-Daillon, Steve Hall, Audrey Kelly and Lori Falk.

What type of information and resources would this center devise? Daily questions would need answers, similar to 211, however targeted in North County only.

Various persons, with backgrounds & knowledge of senior issues, were called in to a meeting (and I was asked to attend). Discussion included The Center would provide information about available resources in the areas of – housing, home repair, transportation, food insecurity, emergency assistance, medical and mental health issues, legal issues and more. This information would be given by staff and volunteers, who would be trained to communicate with seniors using patience and listening skills. The material would be available by phone or in person in the center. Now I am a volunteer, on most Thursday mornings. Need more volunteers! For a 4-hour a week commitment, but flexible.

A needs assessment was conducted in the Spring of 2015. Then a Strategic Plan was formed. Parts included having a resource center with walk-in available and follow-up on every request. No fee would be charged.

A summary of services first quarter of 2017: Top issues: #1 housing, #2: transportation, #3: legal & home repair. Requests -57% – from clients/self; 25% from family. Age categories – 43% in 70’s; 38% – 80’s, 2% – 60’s.

Now, a year later with a summer celebration supporting seniors, all are welcome to attend Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at a special home of a board member. Food and socialization along with honorees honored – Chief Craig Carter, Escondido Police Department; Lisa Lipsey, CSU Institute for Palliative Care and Enrique Perez, Panorama Foundation.

This event also is a “fund raiser” where raffles will be held and sponsorship levels donated. RSVP and register at- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thefoundation-for-senior-well-being-summer-celebration-and-recognition-event-tickets-34447662887 or call Rebecca Steiner at 760-891-8176. Hours are 9-1, Mon- Fri, closed on national holidays. Hope to see some of you there!!