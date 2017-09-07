Nadine Kaina… The Foundation for Senior Wellbeing, a North County 501 (c) 3 non-profit service organization offers free information and resources, held a Summer Celebration event in San Marcos recently.

What is the Information and Resource Center? It is housed in a building, called, the Panorama Teen and Family Center, located at 131 Richmar Road, San Marcos. This site welcomes visits and phone calls (760-891- 8176 INFO) from seniors, their family members and/or caregivers and friends. Staff and volunteers find the type of resources to give as referrals that could offer solutions for any issue or concern. Then the situation is followed up by a phone call to ensure help was obtained or offer more suggestions.

I am one of the weekly volunteers who provides such information. Yes, I am passionate about this organization that really needs to be established/publicized for elders to phone and receive answers to some of their questions.

The July fundraiser was held in a private home on Twin Oaks Road. Approximately 100 persons in the early evening, enjoyed food and beverages outdoors, around a pool. Foundation Board members explained to the guests, how the funds raised at the event, would be used to support area seniors:

The Senior Emergency Fund – a resource for needy seniors administered through Project Care at Interfaith Community Services.

– a community team working to improve outcome for seniors during a disaster. Provide tools for seniors to help handle a disaster

Buy supplies for the Information and Resource Center

Three persons were recognized and honored: Chief Craig Carter, Escondido Police Department, Lisa Lipsey, CSU Institute for Palliative Care at CSUSM and Enrique Perez, Panorama Foundation.

The good news! Over $7000 was donated. Including two major sponsors – the Tri-City Medical Foundation and Bill Rock Growers. A website for interesting reading: www.BillRockGrowers.com.

The next fundraising event will be the annual Festival of Trees. Plan to attend and purchase your holiday tree (decorated in a special theme). December 2, 2017 at the Optimist Club in Vista. For information please go to:

www.thefoundationforseniorwellbeing.org or call the

Program Manager, Rebecca Steiner, MS. 760-891- 8176 INFO+