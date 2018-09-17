Forum to Address Underage Drinking

Teens say alcohol is easily accessible from their home or parents

WHAT: Panelists will share the consequences of underage drinking and how drinking directly impacts their communities. Teen and young adult volunteers with the North Coastal Prevention Coalition will co-facilitate the event and are encouraging students, parents and the public to attend and do their part to prevent underage drinking.

As students transition back to school, this forum serves as an important reminder to parents, teens, and young adults to make sure that minors do not have access to alcohol and learn how to prevent underage drinking of alcohol. Information and resources will be available on current trends in alcohol use and local social host ordinances, driving under the influence and vehicle crashes, and the negative impacts of alcohol use and adolescent brain development. They will also promote and award prizes before and throughout the event for those participating in social media giveaways to help spread the message via Instagram @whatis_SUPP.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Oceanside Library Community Rooms, 3861 Mission Ave. Oceanside, CA 92058

WHO:

Jacob Wallis, father of ‘Baby Izaiah’

Jaime Figueroa, Program Manager, Vista Community Clinic Credible Messengers Program

Starr Zani, Prevention Specialist, Camp Pendleton Young Marines

Panelists: Q & A Format Presentation

Bilingual English/Spanish speakers (including youth) available for interviews.

WHY:

The most common sources of alcohol for teens are parties and events outside of school, and friends and other teens (CA Healthy Kids Survey, Vista Unified, 2016-17).

Among the 29.8% of students nationwide who currently drink alcohol, 43.5% had usually received the alcohol by someone giving it to them. (https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/data/yrbs/pdf/2017/ss6708.pdf).

On average, underage drinkers consume more drinks per drinking occasion than adult drinkers. (https://www.cdc.gov/alcohol/fact-sheets/underage-drinking.htm)

Substance abuse and problematic patterns of substance use among youth can lead to problems at school, cause or aggravate physical and mental health-related issues, promote poor peer relationships, cause motor-vehicle accidents, and place stress on the family. (https://youth.gov/youth-topics/substance-abuse).

A “social host” is anyone who knowingly hosts underage drinking parties on property that they own, lease or otherwise control. A Social Host Ordinance assigns responsibility to those who know or should have known a drinking party was occurring on their property. (https://www.sdsheriff.net/social-host/).

Youth who drink alcohol are more likely to experience alcohol-related car crashes and other unintentional injuries, such as burns, falls, and drowning.

(https://www.cdc.gov/alcohol/fact-sheets/underage-drinking.htm)

With more than 400 “social host” citations written countywide between 2008 and 2014, the vast majority (69 percent) were issued to young adults (aged 18-25), and another 15 percent were written to juveniles under the age of 18. (Center for Community Research, 2015 DHCS Substance Use Disorders Statewide Conference, 10/26/15)

“Social hosts” are subject to fines of up to $1,000 and/or jail up to six months. Party hosts can avoid citations by: verifying the age of all guests, controlling access to alcohol to those under 21,-controlling the amount of alcohol available to guests and supervising minors. (Center for Community Research, 2015 DHCS Substance Use Disorders Statewide Conference, 10/26/15)

About North Coastal Prevention Coalition…Vista Community Clinic serves as the fiscal agent for NCPC grants and contracts. Funded in in part by SAMHSA through a Town Hall stipend and the County of San Diego, HHSA, Behavioral Health Services.