Forum to Tackle Underage Drinking as Spring Break Approaches Tonight

Most teens say parents are the leading influence on their decision to not drink

WHAT: A panel of presenters will share a combination of personal, legal, and health consequences that can result from underage drinking. Rancho Buena Vista’s Public Policy Club and the North Coastal Prevention Coalition are partnering to encourage students, parents and the general public to attend this community forum and do their part to prevent underage drinking. With Spring Break approaching, this forum serves as an important reminder to the community to make sure parties and celebrations are planned responsibly, and that minors do not have access to alcohol. Information and resources for both parents and students will be available to learn about current trends in alcohol use and local social host ordinances, driving under the influence and vehicle crashes, and the impacts of alcohol and marijuana use on adolescent brain development.

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2017

WHERE: Avo Playhouse Theater, 303 Main Street, Vista, CA 92084

WHO: Welcome & Moderators:

Joe Green, Vista City Council Member

Youth Coalition Members, Rancho Buena Vista High School students

Panelists:

Jacob Wallis, father of ‘Baby Izaiah’

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Vista Station

Mary Boyle, Department of Cognitive Sciences, UCSD

WHY:

A majority of underage current drinkers reported that their last use of alcohol in the past month occurred either in someone else’s home (54.4 percent) or in their own home (31.4 percent) (stopalcoholabuse.gov).

66 percent of 11th graders in Vista Unified School District perceived obtaining alcohol as “fairly easy” or “very easy”(Vista Unified School District, California Healthy Kids Survey, 2015).

It is illegal to provide a place where minors have access to alcohol. Such“social hosts’ are subject to fines a penalties of up to $1,000. Party hosts can avoid citations by: verifying the age of all guests, controlling access to alcohol to those under 21, and supervising minors (http://www.sdsheriff.net/social-host/).

Of the nearly 500 social host citations have been issued throughout San Diego County since 2007, over half were issued to minors under age 21 (55 percent), 15 percent were to those under age 18, and most were male (70 percent).

Preventing alcohol abuse starts at a young age. Underage drinkers are up to four times more likely to develop alcohol dependency than those who wait until the legal drinking age of 21. Youth drink too early, too much and too often (stopalcoholabuse.gov).

About North Coastal Prevention Coalition…Vista Community Clinic serves as the fiscal agent for NCPC grants and contracts. Funded in in part by SAMHSA through a Town Hall stipend and the County of San Diego, HHSA, Behavioral Health Services.