Forty-Seven Cougars Earn D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award

San Marcos, CA — The Cal State San Marcos Department of Athletics had 47 student-athletes earn the Academic Achievement Award from the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) on Monday.



The Cougars tied with Chico State for the third-most student-athletes named to the list in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) with 47. In total, 394 CCAA student-athletes were honored.



“We are extremely proud of the 2018-19 academic achievements by our student-athletes,” Associate Director of Athletics Todd Snedden said.



In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the director of athletics at each Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

Also, the student-athlete must:

• Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

• Have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work.

• Have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year.



The D2 ADA is the first organization of its kind to provide educational and networking opportunities; enhancement of acceptable operating standards and ethics; and establishment of the overall prestige and understanding of the profession of Division II directors of athletics. The D2 ADA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 55th year.

California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) Athletics is a member of the NCAA DII and California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). CSUSM Athletics is home to 13 sports, including: Baseball, Men’s Basketball, Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Golf, Men’s Soccer, Men’s Track & Field, Women’s Basketball, Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Golf, Women’s Soccer, Softball, Women’s Track & Field, and Volleyball. For more information on CSUSM Athletics, visit www.CSUSMCougars.com