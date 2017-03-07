Forrester David Cravens Foundation to Release 2017 Creative Scholarship

Vista, CA: The Forrester David Cravens Foundation will release their second annual 4DC Creative Scholarship on March 8th, accepting applications and creative submissions thereafter. Open to qualified Vista High School junior and senior students, the creative scholarship will be awarded to students committed to higher education and engaged in a creative outlet.

The 4DC Creative Scholarship has an open format submission process which accepts all creative mediums, allowing the students to express themselves in an artistic form unique to that individual.

“It gave me the opportunity to do anything I wanted,” said Sean Stover, a Vista High School senior and a 2016 4DC Creative Scholarship award winner. “So it didn’t restrict my creativity which is something I haven’t seen many scholarships do.”

The openness of the scholarship champions individuality, expression, and creativity which build self-esteem and confidence in a student’s creative vision and spirit. Giving the students the freedom to express themselves in a form that speaks to them garners work that is truly genuine and creates an environment where each creative voice is valued.

In June, the FDC Foundation will award two scholarship winners $1000 each to be used towards tuition and/or art materials to continue their pursuit in their creative field.

The FDC Foundation works to support North County youth by providing scholarships and hosting community events to support the local arts.

For more information and to get involved please visit the foundation website: www.FDCfoundation.com