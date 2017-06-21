Former Vista Resident Writes Novel on the Road

North County journalist pens and publishes novel she wrote while living full-time in an RV

Former North County Times and San Diego Union Tribune freelance reporter Candice Reed recently published a novel called, Vixens of Vanishing Island, which she wrote over a 16 month period, while traveling with her husband up and down the coast of California and through Arizona.

The book is now garnering rave reviews on Amazon where it can be purchased for Kindle or as a soft-cover book.

This novel was inspired by Agatha Christie’s bestseller, “And Then There Were None.”

“I started writing the book deep in the forest in the Trinity Mountains in my small bedroom in our 30-foot RV and wrote chapters in Morro Bay, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Pismo Beach and even in a campground underneath the Superstition Mountains in Arizona,” Reed said. “Many of the chapters were also conceived in a cute little trailer park near Oceanside Harbor. It was all equally inspiring.”

Reed decided to form her own publishing company called Beach Books Literature and self- publish after her first book, Thank You for Firing Me! How to Catch The Next Wave of Success After You Lose Your Job,” was published by one of the largest publishing houses in the country.

“I sold a lot of books the first time around, but I hardly made enough money to cover my book tour. I was on Fox & Friends, Time Magazine and many TV shows, but publishers make more money than the writer unless Oprah picks up your book,” she said. “This time I decided to have control of not only the writing, but the cover art and the marketing. It’s all on me this time, which is how it should be.”

Reed has already started her second book, another Agatha Christie inspired novel that she titled, Sassy, Trashy St. Tropez which she is currently writing as she and her husband travel to Canada for three months.

Reed is still a freelance journalist for financial newspapers, writes grants and creates media content for businesses on the road.

For more information contact Candice Reed at reedcandice@gmail.com