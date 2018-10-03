Loading...
Former Rancho Buena Vista & Palomar Comet Tony Wolters Makes Headlines in NL Playoffs

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Former Rancho Buena Vista Longhorn and Palomar Comet alum Tony Wolters made headlines today as he went 1 for 1 as he hit the game winning single in the top of the 13th innings recording 1 RBI scoring Trevor Story with the go ahead run to pace the Colorado Rockies to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

  • Tony Wolters

    Anthony John Wolters

  • Nickname: T-Dub
  • Born: 6/9/1992 in Vista, CA
  • Draft: 2010, Cleveland Indians, 3rd rd. (87th overall)
  • High School: Rancho Buena Vista, Vista, CA
  • Debut: 4/5/2016
The Rockies with the win will play the Milwaukee Brewers date to be determined.
